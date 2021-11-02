2022 Volkswagen Jetta keeps it cheap, GLI costs $31,990 to start

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Prices for the updated 2022 Volkswagen Jetta are in, and it remains a budget pick for compact car buyers. The standard Jetta starts at $21,190, while the GTI in sedan form, the Jetta GLI, costs $31,990 to start. Keep in mind, that low starting price for the standard Jetta includes a manual transmission.

If you don't want three pedals, the starting price with an eight-speed automatic transmission is $21,990, which isn't a whole lot more at all. No matter a manual or automatic, a 1.5-liter turbo-four provides 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The base S trim includes 16-inch wheels, LED lighting, an 8-inch digital cockpit and 6.5-inch infotainment screen and a suite of standard active safety equipment. Buyers shopping the cheapest Jetta can also nab the IQ Drive package, which adds adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and more. Sedans with the stick don't get auto emergency braking, however. You'll add $955 to the cost if you opt for the extra tech, and it bundles a "no-cost" convenience package. It adds rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

From there, buyers have the choice of three additional trims: Sport, SE and SEL. Shoppers will find a $22,090 price tag for the Sport to start, the SE climbs to $24,790 and the SEL rings in at $28,790. The latter two trims only come with the automatic transmission and add all sorts of goods like heated seats, leatherette upholstery, push button start and 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro for the SEL. You can really kit a Jetta out with premium goods, if you so choose.

Stepping into the GLI is a manual-only proposition, and it's a super well-equipped car for the money. Those kicking the tires will find smart keyless entry, automatic climate control, adaptive front lighting, heated and ventilated seats, a Beats Audio nine-speaker sound system and VW's 10.25-inch digital cockpit display alongside an 8-inch infotainment display. On the performance side, a 2.0-liter turbo-four makes 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque and a manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission are on the menu. You'll pay more for the dual-clutch transmission with a starting price of $32,790. Other sporting goods include adaptive dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, drive model selector and sport exhaust.

VW will start delivering the refreshed sedans to dealers in the months to come where they'll square off with the brand-new Honda Civic and recently revealed Civic Si.