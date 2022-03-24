2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R Recalled for Potentially Loose Engine Covers

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R hatchbacks are pretty hot cars, too hot, in this case. On March 16, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a recall that applies to certain versions of these vehicles. In affected models, the engine cover can come loose during aggressive driving maneuvers and melt if it contacts certain powertrain components, such as the turbocharger. Obviously, this increases the chances of having an under-hood fire, which is never a good thing.

This call-back potentially applies to 4,269 examples of the GTI and Golf R from the 2022 model year, 3,404 of the former and 865 of the latter. A smaller number of cars in Canada are also being recalled. If the engine cover is flopping around, owners may notice a burning smell, a prime indicator the trim panel has broken loose from its moorings.

If your VW is affected by this issue, the automaker will remove the engine cover from the vehicle. Once a redesigned part becomes available, it will be installed. Naturally, this work will be performed free of charge at Volkswagen dealerships.

For reference, the NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 22V163000; Volkswagen's is 10H5. If you have questions or concerns you can contact the automaker's customer service hotline by calling 1-800-893-5298. NHTSA can also be reached at 1-888-327-4236 or by going to NHTSA.gov. Owners of affected vehicles should receive an official recall notice from VW starting around May 13, so keep an eye on your mailbox if you have a 2022 Golf GTI or Golf R. In the meantime, try to take it easy so your car's engine cover doesn't come loose.