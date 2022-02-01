Enlarge Image Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Triumph Bonneville has always been unassailably cool, but the problem -- at least for me -- is that the Bonne's performance never really lived up to my expectations. It's not that the Bonneville rode poorly, it's just not as engaging as it could be. That's where the 2022 Triumph Speed Twin comes in.

The Speed Twin is like a super Bonneville. It blends classic looks with modern braking and suspension components, not to mention a total sweetheart of a parallel-twin engine. It's a near-perfect everyday motorcycle and one of my favorite bikes I've ridden in the last few years.

The heart of the Speed Twin is a 1,200-cc parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 99 horsepower at 7,250 rpm and 83 pound-feet of torque at 4,250 rpm. These figures are up considerably from the standard Bonneville T120, which only manages 79 hp and 77 lb-ft. Most of that power comes from a compression bump from 10:1 up to 12.1:1, and this goes a long way towards making the Speed Twin feel as potent as it does.

The Speed Twin has a six-speed sequential transmission that slips between gears with accuracy and minimal effort. Being old-school in nature, the Speed Twin lacks a quickshifter, but luckily the clutch requires a fairly light pull at the lever and is easy to slip, making it very nice to use.

The Bonneville has always used a relatively old-fashioned suspension setup with dual shocks at the back. The Speed Twin continues this tradition but benefits from upside-down Marzocchi forks up front which helps to keep the front end under control and improves the bike's ride quality. There is nothing especially fancy on offer here, but it all works well enough, especially given the Speed Twin's cushy saddle which helps take the edge off any bumps the suspension can't handle. I'd very much like to see some adjustable suspension components (such as those from the Thruxton RS) make their way to the Speed Twin, which would take a good, fun bike and make it a real performer.

Brembo brakes are used up front while Nissin stoppers are found out back. The dual front M50 four-piston calipers look plenty rad and work exceptionally well as they grip 320-millimeter discs. The single rear caliper is a two-piston unit and clamps onto a 220-millimeter disc. Antilock brakes are standard, but not lean-sensitive. Brake fade isn't an issue, even in spirited riding, and there is plenty of feel at the lever to help make modulation a breeze.



Also standard are a traction control system and user-selectable ride modes called Sport, Road and Rain. On dry Southern California roads, Sport is refined enough to use all the time, but I can see using Road to help tame an over-eager right wrist or to try and save some gas. As is the theme with the rest of the bike, nothing here feels like space-age tech, but it all works well as a whole.

Another reason for the Bonneville family's continued success is its accessibility. The motorcycles are sized such that they will be super comfortable and confidence inspiring for all but the biggest and smallest of riders. The Speed Twin features a 31-inch seat height, though given how cushy the seat is, it's probably a little shorter in practical use. It also isn't crazy heavy at 476 pounds with all fluids, and it carries that weight well, meaning it doesn't feel cumbersome when you're moving around at low speeds. The ergonomic benefits conferred by the upright, wide handlebars are noticeable as well, particularly when compared to something more aggressive like those found on Triumph's Thruxton RS. Bottom line: This is a comfortable motorcycle.

The idea of the otherwise pedestrian parts coming together to form a truly enjoyable motorcycle is sort of Triumph's bread and butter. This was true of the first new Bonnevilles way back in 2000 and it's still true now. Combine that with Triumph's continually excellent build quality and the Speed Twin's reasonable $12,500 price tag, and you've got a bike that will continue to attract new and returning motorcycle enthusiasts. The 2022 Triumph Speed Twin absolutely knocks it out of the park and it's a motorcycle I wouldn't hesitate to recommend to anyone.