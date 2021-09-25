2022 Toyota Tundra revealed, Porsche 911 GTS driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Unbelievably, September is nearly over. That is wild. Where is this year going? We're back again with another week in review, so thanks for tagging along as always. This week was all about Toyota and its new Tundra, but our staff slid into plenty of great cars and there was so much more news. Read on below and please do check out the Roadshow News Recap above where we discuss all of this and more.
Top reviews
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS: Best of the bunch
Reviews Editor Craig Cole took the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS out for a first drive, and boy, was it a treat.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift
While he didn't get to drive it, Social Media Editor Daniel Golson went for a ride in the radically new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL to sample what's to come.
2021 Land Rover Discovery isn't afraid of some dirt
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the 2021 Land Rover Discovery and enjoyed its broad appeal in one package.
Top news
- 2022 Toyota Tundra debuts: The new pickup is here and thoroughly modern.
- Ford reveals Expedition updates: The big SUV gets some new styling and new trim packages too.
- Android is heading to Honda: Google and Honda will work together to power future infotainment systems with Android.
- 2022 Honda Passport toughens up: Honda revealed updates to the SUV, including a new TrailSport sub-brand.
- Ram dishes out new trucks: The 1500 received some attention in the form of three new packages, including one for the TRX.
- ClimaGuard aims to eliminate flood damage: Cars have a new form of protection with this nifty invention.
The 2022 Acura RDX looks amazing in Long Beach Blue
Top videos
Need more Tundra? We have you covered with a full walk-around with the new rig.
You want even more Tundra? Fine, we also have an in-depth look at the truck's new tech.