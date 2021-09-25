2022 Toyota Tundra revealed, Porsche 911 GTS driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Unbelievably, September is nearly over. That is wild. Where is this year going? We're back again with another week in review, so thanks for tagging along as always. This week was all about Toyota and its new Tundra, but our staff slid into plenty of great cars and there was so much more news. Read on below and please do check out the Roadshow News Recap above where we discuss all of this and more.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Craig Cole took the 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS out for a first drive, and boy, was it a treat.

Click here to read our 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS first drive review.

While he didn't get to drive it, Social Media Editor Daniel Golson went for a ride in the radically new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL to sample what's to come.

Click here to read our 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL first ride preview.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok drove the 2021 Land Rover Discovery and enjoyed its broad appeal in one package.

Click here to read our 2021 Land Rover Discovery review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Toyota Tundra first look: The next-gen full-size...

Need more Tundra? We have you covered with a full walk-around with the new rig.

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Toyota Tundra first look: Let's check out the tech

You want even more Tundra? Fine, we also have an in-depth look at the truck's new tech.