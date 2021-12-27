Toyota Supra gets new limited-edition trim, small price hike for 2022

Enlarge Image Toyota

The Toyota Supra is getting a few small changes for the 2022 model year. In addition to some updated tech and packaging changes, the Supra also gets a limited-run A91-CF Edition, which Toyota announced last week.

"CF" stands for carbon fiber, and that's what sets the A91-CF Edition apart from lesser Supras. You'll find carbon fiber on the front splitter, rockers, rear spoiler and lower canards. Toyota says these aero add-ons are actually functional and improve downforce at higher speeds. The CF Edition also gets matte-black 19-inch wheels, a red-and-black cabin treatment and, of course, carbon fiber interior trim. Only 600 of these Supras will be made.

The A91-CF Edition builds off the 2022 Supra 3.0 Premium trim. Power comes from a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 engine, making a stout 382 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. Toyota will also continue to offer the Supra with a smaller 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine, offering 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. As before, every Supra comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.

Other changes for the 2022 Supra are minor. Heated seats are now standard on the Supra 3.0, and cars equipped with the premium audio option now get full-screen Apple CarPlay, though Android Auto continues to be absent.

Pricing for the base Supra 2.0 rises by $200, to $44,315 including a $1,025 destination charge. The Supra 3.0 gets a $550 price hike, with an MSRP of $52,665 including destination. The 3.0 Premium costs $55,815 all-in but the A91-CF Edition takes things much higher, priced from $64,305. The 2022 Supra models should be hitting Toyota dealers as you read this.