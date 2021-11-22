Toyota announces pricing for 2022 Mirai fuel cell vehicle

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota's second-generation Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicle represents a considerable improvement over the first-generation car, particularly when it comes to looks. And while it's not a car that works for people all over the country (hydrogen availability is still a problem), for those people who live where there is a hydrogen infrastructure, it's a pretty compelling car. Only, how much does it cost?

Well, according to an announcement made on Thursday by Toyota, we know that the base model Mirai XLE will start at $50,525, including destination, but not including any kind of subsidies or credits. That's a fair chunk of change, but that price tag isn't the end of the story. As with the previous Mirai, Toyota will subsidize up to $15,000 in hydrogen purchases, which means that you'll be cruising for free in your sleek, silent fuel-cell vehicle for some time.

Toyota is also tossing in a complimentary extended ToyotaCare maintenance plan with every Mirai sold. This covers your (admittedly limited) service needs for three years or 36,000 miles. That's on top of the eight-year, 100,000-mile fuel cell EV warranty that covers most of your fuel cell and electric drive components.

If you are feeling fancy and want to get a slightly nicer Mirai, you can step up to the top-tier Limited trim, which will run you $67,025 -- also including destination -- and if you toss Toyota an additional $1,120, they'll give you a set of 20-inch chrome wheels for maximum steeze.

The base XLE Mirai will do up to 402 miles of range on a tank of hydrogen, which is pretty good when you consider where EV battery ranges are at this price point, and when you add in the much quicker fueling time versus charging.

Toyota expects the new 2022 Mirai to hit dealers in December of 2021.