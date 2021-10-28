New 2022 Toyota GR 86 still doesn't break the bank with prices under $30,000

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Rejoice, sports car fans. If you're eying a 2022 Toyota GR 86, you won't need to fork over much more cash than before. On Wednesday, Toyota announced the new car will cost $28,725 after a $1,025 destination charge. If you don't have a calculator handy, that's only $640 more than the outgoing car, and buyers will get a lot more for that extra coin.

Keep in mind that the starting price is for a GR 86 with a manual transmission. If you want the automatic, it's a $1,500 upcharge. Either transmission sends the car's 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels, but the manual is definitely the better pick here. Save some cash and learn how to operate a stick if it's your first time, though you'll miss out on active safety features when choosing the stick. Speaking of power, every GR 86 boasts a new 2.4-liter boxer-four engine, which still doesn't sport a turbocharger. However, peak torque comes on much sooner than the past car with all that twist ready at 3,700 rpm, compared to the last engine's 6,600 rpm.

What else is on the table for that starting price under $30,000? Drivers will receive a more rigid car than before with a sport-tuned suspension ready for the twisties ahead. For tech and comfort, smart keyless entry, an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment and 7-inch display for the gauge cluster are all standard. Opt for the Premium model and the standard six-speaker audio system turns into an eight-speaker system with the option for a subwoofer. Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard no matter which audio system's onboard. The Premium trim with its extra goods starts at $31,325 if you want a plushier GR86.

The first GR 86 coupes should reach dealers this December, which isn't exactly the best time for a lot of the country to snap up a rear-wheel drive car. But we're happy to see the affordable sports car near its launch.