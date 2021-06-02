2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition weaves a carbon-fiber spell

Enlarge Image Toyota

Sports cars have notoriously short shelf lives, with a disproportionate number of their sales coming in the first year or so of production. That's why it makes sense that we're already seeing special editions of Toyota's Supra, despite the fact that the rear-wheel-drive coupe still feels quite fresh as it prepares to enter its third model year. This new, not-so-catchily named 2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition is woven through with unique carbon fiber accents and will be limited to just 600 examples.

The A91-CF Edition's most notable updates include a body kit with a prominent duckbill spoiler. Rendered in carbon fiber, these fittings are what give the new model its its name. Toyota isn't making any new performance claims about the A91-CF's performance as a result of the new body kit, but the Japanese automaker says these new aero appendages aren't just for dress-up -- they're functional and produce additional downforce. If you somehow overlook the ground effects and that spoiler, you can also spot a CF Edition on the street by its unique 19-inch forged alloys painted matte black, and if you look closely enough, you'll see those wheels shroud red-painted brake calipers. The model's exterior is available in Phantom matte-gray paint, as well as Absolute Zero White and Nitro Yellow.

On the mechanical front, things are unchanged, meaning the A91-CF will share the same BMW-developed 3.0-liter in-line turbo six rated at 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, good for 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds. Introduced for 2021, the Supra's lighter, less-expensive 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder model does not appear to be available in this special-edition trim.

Interior-wise, there's not many details to highlight, other than to note that the Supra's standard sport seats are clad in black leather and Alcantara faux suede highlighted by red stitching.

For the 2022 model year, Toyota is imbuing the rest of the fifth-generation Supra model line with a few tweaks, as well, including full-screen Apple CarPlay integration on models equipped with premium audio, as well as standard heated seats in 3.0-grade models. 3.0 Premium models can also be ordered with a new red cabin color, too.

As before, in an effort to underline the GR Supra's sporting credentials, the purchase of 2021 models (not just the A91-CF) continues to include a one-year membership to NASA. No, not the space program, the National Auto Sport Association, the motorsports sanctioning body. That membership also includes admission to a complimentary High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) with professional instruction.

Like the rest of the 2022 GR Supra line, pricing for the North-American-only A91-CF Edition has not yet been released, but we should have more details before the model hits dealers in autumn.