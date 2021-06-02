2022 Toyota GR 86 seeks out those itching for slow-car-fast fun

Enlarge Image Toyota

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 wants you, yes you, to drive and fulfill its mission to bring affordable fun to many. On Wednesday, the automaker revealed its new sports car for America, following its Japanese debut earlier this year. Now we have the official specs for when the sports car hits the streets later this year.

They're good specs if you're a fan of the slow-car-fast lifestyle. As we already knew, the car ditches its old 2.0-liter boxer-four engine for a larger displacement 2.4-liter unit. With the switch comes a power bump from 205 horsepower to 228 hp. Torque increases, too, which is perhaps more important for this car. The 2022 GR 86 -- that's its full name, by the way, and stands for "Gazoo Racing" -- makes 184 pound-feet of twist, compared to the old car's 156 lb-ft.

With a six-speed manual hooked in place, the car sprints to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, nearly a full second quicker than the outgoing model. With the six-speed automatic, 60 mph happens in 6.6 seconds, which is almost 1.5 seconds quicker than before. It's just another reason this car will likely be best experienced with the stick. The car sports an independent MacPherson front suspension setup and double wishbones in the rear for a joyous time while driving. And it only weighs approximately 24 pounds more than before, though that'll likely change based on the trim. Toyota estimates the final weight figure will be just around 2,800 pounds.

Speaking of the trims, buyers will still find two choices: GR 86 as the base trim and GR 86 Premium. The latter adds a few more comforts, and outside, slaps on a small spoiler for aesthetics and nothing more. A set of 17-inch wheels come with the base car, wrapped with Michelin Primacy HP tires, but the Premium version adds 18-inch wheels -- and better tires. A set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber comes with the upgraded coupe.

Inside, the base car rocks some new deep bucket seats and the touch points receive new leather upholstery. Silver accents are aplenty, too. The Premium trim's seats feature Alcantara with more leather accents. No matter which version, the car receives a 7-inch digital driver display with various information depending on the driving mode (Normal, Sport or Track), and an 8-inch infotainment screen. A six-speaker audio system is standard, but Premium cars add two more for a total of eight speakers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board.

Where the tech really starts to differ depends on which transmission you choose. Cars with a manual gearbox feature the basics like stability control, anti-lock brakes and more. Opting for the automatic grants you Subaru's suite of active safety gear, including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and the like. Yes, it comes from Subaru since the GR 86 is 99% a Subaru BRZ. Toyota promises the cars have distinct driving feels, however.

Toyota didn't share how much the new sports car will cost when it arrives, but the previous 86's goal was to keep things affordable and provide buckets of fun. It definitely did that. Expect the new car to stay on the same track, but inevitably, it'll probably cost a little more than the $28,055 base price for the current car. Nevertheless, anyone should find value in the smiles from the good ol' hachi-roku.