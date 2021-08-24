2022 Subaru WRX will debut on Sept. 10

Enlarge Image Subaru

There's a new Subaru WRX on the horizon, and it'll be here before you know it. Subaru on Tuesday confirmed the 2022 WRX will greet the world on Sept. 10, though it was originally scheduled to debut on Aug. 19 at the now-canceled New York Auto Show.

The 2022 WRX will share its platform with the current Impreza sedan, and it'll look similar to the Levorg wagon that debuted at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Don't get your hopes up for a five-door WRX, however. We have no reason to believe Subaru will offer anything other than a four-door sedan body style.

Expect standard all-wheel drive, a manual transmission (with an optional automatic) and turbo-four power. The WRX is expected to get a version of the 2.4-liter turbo flat-4 used in the Ascent, Legacy and Outback. In those cars, the 2.4-liter engine produces 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. The current WRX's 2.0-liter flat-4, meanwhile, makes 268 hp and 258 lb-ft.

Since the 2022 WRX will make its debut in September, there's a good chance it'll go on sale before the end of the year. Of course, that also means a big-winged WRX STI is imminent, and we're super stoked for that one, too.

Update, Aug. 24: The 2022 WRX was supposed to debut last week, but on Tuesday Subaru tweeted the new Sept. 10 reveal date. This story has been updated to reflect this information.