2022 Subaru WRX Pricing Will Start at $30,100

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Love it or hate it with its extensive plastic body cladding, the new 2022 Subaru WRX is coming, and though we've known about its particulars for a while now, we've been wondering how much the thing would cost. Now, thanks to Subaru's announcement Thursday, we know it'll start at a perfectly reasonable $30,100.

That $30,100 price tag does include Subaru's $995 destination fee. If, for some reason, you wanted to eschew the six-speed manual transmission and opt for Subaru's SPT automatic, then you'd be paying $31,950, though based on Subaru's manual WRX take-rates, we suspect not many of you will go that route.

Things naturally proceed from there, with the Limited trim being the highest level that still offers a manual. That will set you back $36,990, while the top-tier GT trim, available only with the SPT, will run you $42,980.

There aren't too many options packages available for the WRX, either, aside from the $1,875 Harmon Kardon stereo package, which also bundles in a moonroof. If it were us buying, we'd skip both and save both weight and money at the same time.

The 2022 WRX is set to hit US Subaru dealers this spring.