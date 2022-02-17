Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Subaru WRX Pricing Will Start at $30,100

Prices range on up to $42,980, but we don't expect many to go that far given it's for the automatic-only GT trim.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
2022 Subaru WRX LimitedEnlarge Image

Subaru's hot WRX remains a benchmark for reasonably priced performance.

 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Love it or hate it with its extensive plastic body cladding, the new 2022 Subaru WRX is coming, and though we've known about its particulars for a while now, we've been wondering how much the thing would cost. Now, thanks to Subaru's announcement Thursday, we know it'll start at a perfectly reasonable $30,100.

That $30,100 price tag does include Subaru's $995 destination fee. If, for some reason, you wanted to eschew the six-speed manual transmission and opt for Subaru's SPT automatic, then you'd be paying $31,950, though based on Subaru's manual WRX take-rates, we suspect not many of you will go that route.

Things naturally proceed from there, with the Limited trim being the highest level that still offers a manual. That will set you back $36,990, while the top-tier GT trim, available only with the SPT, will run you $42,980.

There aren't too many options packages available for the WRX, either, aside from the $1,875 Harmon Kardon stereo package, which also bundles in a moonroof. If it were us buying, we'd skip both and save both weight and money at the same time.

The 2022 WRX is set to hit US Subaru dealers this spring.

2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Subaru WRX debut: The rally icon returns
4:28