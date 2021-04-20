2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness ready to get muddy for under $40,000

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru's most rugged Outback yet, the 2022 Outback Wilderness, will cost $38,120 when it goes on sale this summer. The Japanese automaker on Tuesday put a price tag on the more capable and cool-looking Outback variant, which builds on the Onyx Edition XT.

The Outback Wilderness is way more than an appearance package, though, and while we haven't driven one yet, it feels like a winner on paper. Subaru engineers tinkered with the final drive ratio to provide more torque down low. Translation: The Wilderness model promises to climb 40% grades, and software tweaks beef up the Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud programs for the X-Mode systems. Longer shock absorbers and springs give the wagon 9.7 inches of ground clearance, and breakover and departure angles increase to tackle more of the rugged terrain this Outback's built for.

Its appearance does get tweaked, though. The wheel arches get extra cladding that reinforce the looks from the tougher gear underneath, matte graphics make their way to the hood and a big front skid plate protects the underbody. Inside, it's the Outback Onyx Edition XT's cabin through and through, though some copper accents make it a bit splashier.

If the Wilderness life isn't for you, that's alright. Subaru has a load of other Outback trims that will be on sale alongside it. Base prices climb by just $100 for the 2022 model year and have the wagon starting at $28,070. If a sedan is still your thing, the Legacy sticks around as well and starts at $23,995. All prices include a $960 destination charge.