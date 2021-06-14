2022 Subaru Ascent lineup adds snazzy Onyx Edition

Enlarge Image Subaru

A new Onyx Edition joins the Subaru Ascent lineup for 2022, the automaker announced Monday. Priced from $39,120, including $1,125 for destination, the Onyx Edition slides in between the Ascent's Premium and Limited trims.

Like the Outback Onyx Edition, the Ascent gets a whole bunch of blacked-out exterior trim, unique 20-inch wheels and Subaru's StarTex water-repellent seat fabric. The Onyx Edition also adds a few extra goodies, like a heated steering wheel and a hands-free power liftgate. A single option pack brings a panoramic moonroof, retractable cargo cover and a navigation system to the party, for $2,200.

Aside from the Onyx Edition, pricing for the trusty Ascent carries over unchanged. The base Ascent starts at $33,420 including destination, heading all the way up to $46,750 for a loaded Ascent Touring.

Every 2022 Ascent uses Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo boxer-4 engine, with 260 horsepower, 277 pound-feet of torque, a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. Inside, both seven- and eight-passenger seating arrangements are available, depending on trim level. Subaru's Starlink multimedia system handles infotainment duties, with an 8-inch touchscreen standard on every model except the base Ascent, which gets a dinky 6.5-inch display.

Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the 2022 Ascent should be trickling into dealers in the coming weeks.