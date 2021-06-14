Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Subaru Ascent lineup adds snazzy Onyx Edition

Prices for the other Ascent models carry over unchanged for 2022.

2022 Subaru AscentEnlarge Image

Lookin' good, Large Adult Subaru.

 Subaru

A new Onyx Edition joins the Subaru Ascent lineup for 2022, the automaker announced Monday. Priced from $39,120, including $1,125 for destination, the Onyx Edition slides in between the Ascent's Premium and Limited trims.

Like the Outback Onyx Edition, the Ascent gets a whole bunch of blacked-out exterior trim, unique 20-inch wheels and Subaru's StarTex water-repellent seat fabric. The Onyx Edition also adds a few extra goodies, like a heated steering wheel and a hands-free power liftgate. A single option pack brings a panoramic moonroof, retractable cargo cover and a navigation system to the party, for $2,200.

Aside from the Onyx Edition, pricing for the trusty Ascent carries over unchanged. The base Ascent starts at $33,420 including destination, heading all the way up to $46,750 for a loaded Ascent Touring.

Every 2022 Ascent uses Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo boxer-4 engine, with 260 horsepower, 277 pound-feet of torque, a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel drive. Inside, both seven- and eight-passenger seating arrangements are available, depending on trim level. Subaru's Starlink multimedia system handles infotainment duties, with an 8-inch touchscreen standard on every model except the base Ascent, which gets a dinky 6.5-inch display.

Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the 2022 Ascent should be trickling into dealers in the coming weeks.

