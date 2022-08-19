2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is an Ultra-Exclusive SUV With a Stratospheric Price

There's exclusive, and then there's exclusive. The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is most definitely the latter.

Land Rover on Friday introduced the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition as part of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. Limited to just 17 examples, each one of these super-SUVs will set owners back a hefty $345,000.

So, what do you get for all that scratch? It starts with a body covered in satin bronze paint, with dark gray 23-inch wheels featuring bronze inserts. Unique puddle lamps give the Carmel Edition a little extra panache, too.

The interior really sets things off, though. Here, you'll find the SV's most luxurious layout -- the SV Signature Suite offers just four seats, with a massive console running down the middle, and it has an electrically operated table tucked away inside. An integrated refrigerator houses Dartington Crystal glassware, while white ceramic controls and satin white finishers zhush things up even further. The full leather interior features blue front seats and brown rear seats.

But the car itself isn't the only thing that $345,000 will get you. Buying a Range Rover SV Carmel Edition also earns you two custom golf club fittings at Titleist's Performance Institute, complete with two full sets of clubs. In addition, Land Rover is donating some of the proceeds of each sale to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. So, you get some feel-good vibes to go with all that luxury, too.