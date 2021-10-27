2022 Land Rover Range Rover: 10 things to know about this new luxury SUV

Enlarge Image Land Rover

The Range Rover melds luxury appointments, imposing design and go-anywhere capability like few rival vehicles can. Completely redesigned for 2022, this imposing SUV brings a lot to the table, though here are 10 of its most important features.

Stunningly clean design

Unlike practically every other new vehicle available today, the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover's design is super-clean, completely uncluttered. There's no unnecessary trim tacked to the body, the grille isn't eight times larger than it needs to be, and there aren't swooshes and creases going off in every direction. This vehicle's styling is clean to the point it almost looks plain, almost, with its slab sides, retractable door handles and tidy rear end. Here, everything is distilled to its essence, and honestly, such restraint is so refreshing.

This minimalism carries through to the Range Rover's interior, which is similarly elegant. The dashboard is strongly horizontal and, again, free of any unnecessary sculpturing or trim. Overall, this SUV is a paragon of good taste both inside and out.

Opening and closing doors is for the poors!

Would you believe it? This is the first Land Rover vehicle to offer power-assisted doors. The luxurious, if somewhat frivolous feature will be available starting in the 2023 model year. This option includes integrated hazard detection, which stops the doors from opening until their entire sweep is clear of obstacles, which prevents you from inadvertently denting sheet metal or knocking over a pedestrian that happens to be walking nearby. Antipinch and soft-close capability are included as well. Like the new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan, all four of the new Range Rover's doors are power assisted and can be controlled from the infotainment screen. These power opening and closing doors even work off road, with the vehicle at angles up to 10 degrees.

There's an optional third-row seat

For the first time ever, the Range Rover is offered with a third-row seat and room for up to seven, something that helps this vehicle compete with other top-shelf SUVs. You may not expect it, but comfort in that aft-most row is high. Even lanky adults should have little trouble sitting back there for hours as there are good amounts of room for heads and legs. Upping the luxury factor, the split backrest is power adjustable, plus designers carried many of the Range Rover's premium materials through to the way-back, which is not something you often see. If you don't need that much room, the Range Rover is also offered in a super-luxurious four-seat configuration, one with huge amounts of passenger room. A more conventional five-seat configuration is available, too.

Alternative materials

In the automotive world, nothing screams traditional luxury quite like acres of smooth, soft leather. The new Range Rover's interior can indeed be lined from stem to stern with supple cow hides, though the automaker is taking strides to be more environmentally friendly. The leather on offer has been tanned in a less-toxic way, alternatives to leather materials are offered across the range, and you can even get wool-based fabrics, among others, if you want something a little different.

As for accents, certain models can be fitted with marquetry, intricate wood inlays that zhuzh up what is an otherwise very clean cabin. These trim pieces look incredibly cool and the precise fitment of the various veneer pieces adds to the feeling of craftsmanship. Wood furnishings with thin pinstripes of metal are offered, too. Finally, certain Range Rover models can be had with ceramic accents, which are applied to the gear selector, volume knob, climate-control rings and other components. These unique additions not only look great but feel even better. Props to Land Rover for trying something different.

Screens for all!

This SUV's cleanly styled dashboard is punctuated by a curved, 13.1-inch display that's home to a Pivi Pro infotainment system. This multimedia array supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, both of which can connect wirelessly. Amazon Alexa is also embedded right in the system, so a separate smartphone or device is not required for it to work. Beyond that, there's a larger, 13.7-inch reconfigurable digital instrument cluster that's as clear and crisp as a fall evening. Optionally, rear seat passengers can enjoy a pair of high-definition 11.4-inch entertainment screens mounted to the front seatbacks. An 8-inch rear-seat touchscreen controller is also included with the fancy Executive Class Rear Seats. Plenty of screens are available in the new Range Rover, though not quite as many as you get in the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

A 35-speaker sound system is available

Keeping up with vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade, which offers a 36-speaker AKG arrangement, the Lincoln Navigator and its available 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D setup, and other high-end SUVs, this Range Rover can be had with a 35-speaker Meridian Signature audio system. With 1,600 watts of power, this arrangement should absolutely rock, yet it will also help keep the new Range Rover's interior nice and quiet because Land Rover's third-generation active noise cancellation system is integrated. It monitors wheel vibrations, tire noise and engine sounds, effectively canceling them out. A pair of 60-millimeter speakers are housed in each of the four main headrests, which supposedly create personal quiet zones that Land Rover likens to wearing high-end noise-canceling headphones.

Standard four-wheel steering

Dramatically enhancing the maneuverability of this large SUV, rear-wheel steering is standard equipment. This feature enables the aft tires to turn up to 7 degrees left or right. At low speeds, they move out-of-phase with the front wheels, which helps cut the Range Rover's turning circle to just 36 feet, less than a Honda Civic sedan's. If you're moving a bit quicker than parking lot speeds, however, they turn in-phase with the front wheels for greater stability.

Over-the-air updates

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover features Land Rover's Electrical Vehicle Architecture 2.0. Basically, this means it has the British automaker's latest and greatest circuits and software, which enables over-the-air software updates. More than 70 electronic modules in the new Range Rover can be updated on the fly, meaning the vehicle will remain current -- or even get better -- as it ages.

Lighting the way

Helping drivers see better at night, the latest Range Rover comes with special maneuvering lights. At low speeds, these bathe the vehicle in illumination, so you can park or get through tight areas with confidence. This feature works in conjunction with the vehicle's 360-degree camera system.

Powertrains aplenty

Giving its well-heeled customers ample choice, the 2022 Range Rover will be offered with at least four different powertrains. A 3.0-liter turbocharged I6 bolstered by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system serves as the entry-level offering. Altogether, this setup gets you 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Stepping up the ladder, a new BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 replaces Land Rover's old supercharged 5.0-liter. This unit delivers a stout 523 horsepower and 553 pounds of twist. The majority of models will be available with this engine and that is great news because it's as refined as it is potent.

Available in the US starting in the 2023 model year, a plug-in hybrid powertrain will also be available. With a 38.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, it's expected to provide an impressive 62 miles of electric-only range. A 105-kilowatt motor mounted in the transmission provides the motivation when not running on internal combustion.

Finally, the new Range Rover will also be offered as a pure EV. The all-electric variant is expected to go on sale in 2024, though that's really all we know about it right now. However, if other battery-powered trucks and SUVs are any indication (we're looking at you, Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV Pickup), this all-electric Range Rover should offer serious performance.