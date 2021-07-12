Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry is the perfect base for your dream overlanding truck

With off-road suspension and tires as well as a locking rear diff, the Backcountry should be super capable off-road without breaking the bank.

Just imagine this thing with a rear rack and rooftop tent, and start getting as excited as we are.

The Ram 1500 is one hell of a truck. It packs all kinds of great in-cabin tech and is excellent to drive on-road. In TRX guise, it's great off-road too, but now there's a cheaper way to get your full-size pickup off-road kicks. It's the 2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry, which the brand announced on Monday.

The Backcountry formula takes the already great 1500 Big Horn and Laramie trims and builds on them with shocks designed to work better off-road and beefier all-terrain tires, a bunch of skid plates for underbody protection and an electronically locking rear differential.

Basically, the Backcountry is like a cheaper and more modern Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro that's not quite as off-road focused, but still pretty much tailor-made for that dream overlanding truck build that you've been kicking around for years.

The Ram 1500 Backcountry is available with either the basic 5.7-liter Hemi or the e-Torque Hemi (which is awesome because the mild hybrid system is excellent). It can be had in either quad-cab or crew cab and exclusively in four-wheel drive.

Pricing for the Backcountry starts at $41,780, including Ram's $1,695 destination fee, and you should expect to see it in dealers sometime in Q3 2021.

