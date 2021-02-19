2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo electric wagon has a gravel driving mode

The electric Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wagon is almost ready for prime time, with the sports car brand releasing a few new photos and a video of an extremely lightly camouflaged prototype undergoing final testing in Germany.

The production model looks extremely close to the Cross Turismo concept from a couple years ago, and that's a good thing. Its greenhouse is reminiscent of the Panamera Sport Turismo wagon's, and while it still looks low and sleek it will give the Cross Turismo more rear-seat room and cargo space than the standard Taycan, which has a traditional sedan trunk. The Cross Turismo also gets roof rails and a rear wiper, and there's an integrated spoiler at the top of the hatch.

Enlarge Image Porsche

As indicated by the "Cross" name, the new Taycan variant is a lifted wagon in the vein of the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain or Subaru Outback. The ride height is raised, though we don't know by how much, and there is plastic cladding around the wheel arches. The design of the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser is new too, and the Cross Turismo will have some unique wheel designs. But otherwise, it basically looks exactly how you'd expect a Taycan wagon to look -- it's stunning.

The Taycan Cross Turismo will have some mechanical changes, too. Porsche says the Cross Turismo has its own air suspension setup, and it gets a model-specific gravel drive mode. It doesn't seem likely for the Cross Turismo to be available in the Taycan's new base rear-wheel-drive guise, so expect the lowest-end Cross Turismo to be a 4S with all-wheel drive. Like the Taycan 4S sedan, that would mean the option of two different battery packs and a maximum output of 482 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The Cross Turismo will be available in bonkers Turbo and Turbo S trims too, of course.

Enlarge Image Porsche

We don't know exactly when the Cross Turismo will debut, but it could be unveiled within the next couple months and go on sale later this year. Expect the Cross Turismo to be a few grand more expensive than the regular Taycan, so a starting price of around $110,000. The Taycan is currently Porsche's best-selling model that isn't an SUV, with more than 20,000 sold in its first year of production, and this new wagon variant is sure to expand the EV's appeal even further.