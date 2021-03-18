2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Hands-on with this much-improved 3-row SUV

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Josh Krzywonos/Roadshow

In recent years, Nissan's three-row Pathfinder SUV has certainly taken a backseat to more modern crossovers like the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride and Toyota Highlander. But based on our recent in-person viewing of this forthcoming new generation, Nissan is heading into the future swinging, because the 2022 Pathfinder has been upgraded in a lot of important new ways. While we can't yet drive this new model, we've learned a lot from our studio time with the new Pathfinder and we're more excited about it than we were at first blush.

Some people gave Nissan grief for softening the Pathfinder in its last generation, breaking from its roots as a rugged, pickup-based off-roader, but the truth is, the company has vacillated back and forth between truck-like body-on-frame underpinnings and today's more car-like unibody chassis for years. Now, for 2022, Nissan is paying homage to the more hardcore Pathfinders of yore and by and large the company's designers have done a good job of combining old-school touches with the automaker's newer design language.

The original 1980s Pathfinder's three-slot grille has been reinterpreted in for new SUV and now sits within Nissan's V-Motion chrome surround. It's a subtle touch, but it works. New staple-gun-shaped (or clothing iron?) LED headlights mark out the Pathfinder's dramatically refashioned nose and the overall silhouette is lovely, evincing a sort of Land Rover vibe. We also dig the floating two-tone roof design that pairs nicely with the Scarlet Ember, Obsidian Green Pearl, Pearl White, Gun Metallic and Boulder Grey paint options. A new Deep Ocean Blue option isn't available with the floating roof, but looks cool nonetheless.

At the rear, Nissan's designers couldn't replicate the cool triangular window from the original two-door Pathfinder, but they at least paid homage to the space with an angled C-pillar that has a dorsal-fin-like quality owing to its gloss-black topmost portion. Around back, the Pathfinder has slim LED taillights, larger badges and a nice, wide stance.

The new Pathfinder has the same 114.2-inch wheelbase as the outgoing model, but it's total length shrinks an inch and a half to 197 inches. At 77.9 inches wide and 70.0 inches tall, the new proportions are pretty close to those of the fourth-generation Pathfinder, and that's because this 2022 model rides on an evolution of last year's platform -- this is more of a heavy refresh than it is an all-new generation.

Once again, the Pathfinder will be available in S, SV, SL and Platinum trims, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Regardless of model, buyers get a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 with 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque. Yeah, that's the same engine and power output as the old SUV, which is kind of a bummer, especially when many competitors are offering turbocharged or electrified options (in fairness, Roadshow's two favorites in the class -- both from Korea -- offer neither).

On the plus side -- and it's a big plus -- the company's old Jatco-sourced continuously variable transmission has been nixed in favor of a new nine-speed automatic. By doing away with the droning-but-efficient CVT, the Pathfinder should be significantly more pleasant to drive and reliability may ultimately be improved, too. Further, the new transmission's shift mapping adjusts depending on if the driver is in the Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut or Tow mode. Speaking of which, the Pathfinder can tow 3,500 pounds in its standard form or a class-leading 6,000 pounds with the available tow package. (That rating applies to both front- and all-wheel-drive models.)

Despite its tougher new looks and the heavily-accessorized appearance of the Obsidian Green Pearl model in Nissan's press photos, it's best not to expect any real off-road prowess with this new Pathfinder. It only has a smidge over 7 inches of ground clearance, there's no two-speed transfer case and its all-season tires are geared toward pavement. Sure, this Pathfinder will get you out to the cabin at the lake, but unless you go to the aftermarket for some upgrades, it's best you don't go too far off the, uh, path. For most 3-row crossovers, however, that's certainly par for the course.

Nissan's Safety Shield 360 package is standard on every Pathfinder and includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, rear automatic braking, forward-collision warning, a basic driver attention monitor and more. You'll have to pay more for things like blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

Nissan's ProPilot Assist now comes standard starting at the Pathfinder's middle trims, a big tech and convenience win. This hands-on adaptive cruise control technology takes care of braking, acceleration and steering in stop-and-go traffic and on the highway. Top trim models add Navi-Link, which incorporates GPS data to automatically slow for curves or freeway off-ramps and interchanges.

Inside, you'll find a much-improved tech suite, as well. An optional 10.8-inch head-up display as well as a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster are obvious new upgrades and an available 9-inch color touchscreen runs Nissan's usual infotainment system, supplemented by standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless Apple CarPlay is available, but Android users will have to wait to cut the cord (Nissan doesn't know when wireless AA will be offered).

Mobile device charging options are a little stingy, with just one USB-A and USB-C port in the first and second rows, as well as two 12-volt outlets. If you're willing to pony up some cash you can add wireless charging, one USB-A port in the third row and a 120-volt power outlet for the second row.

The Pathfinder adds a middle seat to the third-row bench, meaning the cabin now has room for eight passengers. A new one-touch EZ Flex fold-and-slide mechanism makes access easier from either side of the vehicle, too. Nissan doesn't have any interior head- or shoulder-room numbers just yet, but we're willing to bet the way-back is a tight squeeze. Customers can opt for second-row captain's chairs instead of the standard bench seat and Nissan says the second-row center console can be removed without any tools, which is pretty dope.

Broadly speaking, the Pathfinder's interior continues to favor function over form, with plenty of blocky design lines and flat dark colors. But while we were not initially particularly impressed with what we saw on screen during the Pathfinder's February digital debut, we're more bullish on the cabin after getting our hands on it in studio. At the time, we noticed a few cool touches immediately, including the pass-through under the center stack's redone electronic gearshift, along with an ever-so-slightly flat-bottomed steering wheel. But until we sat in the cabin, we didn't really appreciate the upgraded materials, including the available quilted leather and the interesting brushed-bronze metallic trim on our video subject.

Total cargo space has improved a tiny bit over the previous generation. Behind the third row is 16.6 cubic feet of space, which Nissan says is enough to hold a 120-quart cooler or four golf bags. Fold those seats down and the space expands to 45 cubes, a bit less than the 47.4 of the 2020 model. With all seats folded down, Nissan says you can haul 4x8 sheets of plywood and there's 80.5 cubic feet of space, up from 79.5 cubes in the 2020 model.

Pricing and fuel economy information will be released ahead of the model's on-sale date this summer and we should get our hands on this SUV for a full road test soon. After seeing this redone rig in person, we're significantly more excited to drive the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder than we were when we initially clapped eyes on it.