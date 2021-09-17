2022 Nissan Pathfinder already recalled for loose hood latches

Enlarge Image Nissan

The new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is out in the wild, but the automaker will need to see 3,030 of them back at dealerships for a hood latch issue. Specifically, the hood could pop open and obstruct the driver's view, which increases the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recall documents this week detailing the recall, and the issue also violates Federal Motors Safety Vehicle Standards.

Essentially, these Pathfinders have either too few or some bad welds, which may let the secondary hood latch come undone. If the primary hood latch, by chance, isn't secured either, then the hood could pop open and make it very difficult to see while driving. Nissan isn't aware of any issues surrounding the recall.

Thankfully, it's an easy fix. Owners will take their Pathfinder to a dealer where a technician will inspect the secondary hood latch bracket and replace it if necessary. Look for mailed notices to start arriving Oct. 21.