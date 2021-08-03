Nissan offers 2022 Leaf with a new lower starting price

Nissan

Nissan's venerable Leaf may have been overshadowed of late by flashier EVs with longer range and more performance, but that doesn't mean that it's not still a perfect first electric car, especially for someone on a budget. In fact, according to an announcement made on Tuesday by Nissan, it's an even better deal than ever, thanks to a price drop.

That's right, the 2022 Nissan Leaf is now cheaper, despite benefitting from a few improvements that should make a noticeable difference in your quality of life. The base model Leaf S now starts at $28,395 and features a 40-kilowatt-hour battery pack suitable for an estimated range of 149 miles. Sure, that number won't have many Tesla owners going green with envy, but for under $30,000, it's not bad.

If you have the money and want some more range, the top-tier Leaf SL Plus will give you 215 miles of range from a 62-kWh battery pack for an additional $10,000, though that has you edging closer to Chevy Bolt territory, so it might not be as sweet of a deal.

Still, every 2022 Leaf now comes with a standard CHAdeMO charging port for faster charging as well as a portable 240-volt charging cable. Best of all, Nissan's ProPilot Assist advanced driver assistance suite is now standard equipment, as is its Intelligent Around View Monitor (360-degree camera).

The 2022 Nissan Leaf is available to purchase now.