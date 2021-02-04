2022 Nissan Frontier and Pathfinder: Watch the live debut right here

On Thursday, Feb. 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, Nissan will present a double-whammy debut, when both the 2022 Frontier pickup truck and 2022 Pathfinder crossover will greet the world.

The long-awaited Frontier replaces the old truck that's been on sale since 2005. The new truck's engine actually debuted in the 2020 Frontier and it's a peach, producing 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. We expect the truck to get some nice technology upgrades, with a modern and more robust infotainment system. Driver's aids should see a huge bump as well and there might even be room for Nissan's ProPilot Assist.

As for the Pathfinder, it isn't quite so long in the tooth, but it's still in need of an update. The current, fourth-generation crossover has fallen way behind the smaller Nissan Rogue in sales and can't really compete with three-row SUVs from Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and more.

Be sure to bookmark this page and join us on Feb. 4 to see all the new hotness as it makes its live online debut.