2022 Mini Cooper SE, Ford Bronco pickup, Dodge EV concept and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hey, hi and hello to you, Roadshow readers. We're back on a Saturday, just like our regularly scheduled program intends. Anyway, we had a busy week as always, so dive in below. And may I suggest the Roadshow News Recap? Reviews Editor Craig Cole and I chat about the week's happenings and more in the video above.
Top reviews
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2022 Mini Cooper SESee all photos
Say hello to our latest long-term vehicle, none other than the 2022 Mini Cooper SE. Managing Editor Steve Ewing introduced us to our new ride for 12 months, so check it out.
Click here to read our 2022 Mini Cooper SE long-term review introduction.
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid blends style and efficiencySee all photos
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for a spin. It's fancy on a budget.
Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid review.
2021 Toyota Camry TRD: A sporty surpriseSee all photos
Reviews Editor Jon Wong took the 2021 Toyota Camry TRD for a ride and found it's surprisingly sporty.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Camry TRD review.
Top news
- Ford Bronco pickup ain't happening: According to a new report, Ford has shelved plans for a Bronco pickup.
- 2022 VW Jetta gets a refresh: The brand gave its compact sedan some updates and upgrades, including new stuff for the GLI.
- Ford Maverick reservations pile up: The little truck has 100,000 reservations, and you may be surprised what engine people want.
- Retro colors grace the 2022 Taycan: Porsche is bringing back some seriously cool colors for its electric car.
- Lucid Air Dream Edition gives you two choices: Performance or range -- but not really. They each have plenty of both.
- How iRacing made its mark: Take a deep dive into the amazingly popular world of iRacing.
The 2022 Volkswagen GLI is still a sporty optionSee all photos
Top videos
Take a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.
Brian Cooley is here to explain why your next car could save your life -- by not even starting up.