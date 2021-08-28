Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Mini Cooper SE, Ford Bronco pickup, Dodge EV concept and more: Roadshow's week in review

We look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Aug. 28.

Hey, hi and hello to you, Roadshow readers. We're back on a Saturday, just like our regularly scheduled program intends. Anyway, we had a busy week as always, so dive in below. And may I suggest the Roadshow News Recap? Reviews Editor Craig Cole and I chat about the week's happenings and more in the video above.

Top reviews

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2022 Mini Cooper SE

Say hello to our latest long-term vehicle, none other than the 2022 Mini Cooper SE. Managing Editor Steve Ewing introduced us to our new ride for 12 months, so check it out.

Click here to read our 2022 Mini Cooper SE long-term review introduction.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid blends style and efficiency

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for a spin. It's fancy on a budget.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid review.

2021 Toyota Camry TRD: A sporty surprise

Reviews Editor Jon Wong took the 2021 Toyota Camry TRD for a ride and found it's surprisingly sporty.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota Camry TRD review.

Top news

The 2022 Volkswagen GLI is still a sporty option

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Cadillac goes all-in on electric with the 2023 Lyriq
Take a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

Now playing: Watch this: This tech may save your life by keeping your car from...
Brian Cooley is here to explain why your next car could save your life -- by not even starting up.