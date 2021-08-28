2022 Mini Cooper SE, Ford Bronco pickup, Dodge EV concept and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hey, hi and hello to you, Roadshow readers. We're back on a Saturday, just like our regularly scheduled program intends. Anyway, we had a busy week as always, so dive in below. And may I suggest the Roadshow News Recap? Reviews Editor Craig Cole and I chat about the week's happenings and more in the video above.

Top reviews

Say hello to our latest long-term vehicle, none other than the 2022 Mini Cooper SE. Managing Editor Steve Ewing introduced us to our new ride for 12 months, so check it out.

Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for a spin. It's fancy on a budget.

Reviews Editor Jon Wong took the 2021 Toyota Camry TRD for a ride and found it's surprisingly sporty.

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Cadillac goes all-in on electric with the 2023 Lyriq

Take a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

Now playing: Watch this: This tech may save your life by keeping your car from...

Brian Cooley is here to explain why your next car could save your life -- by not even starting up.