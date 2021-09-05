Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV arrives in US next year

If the new Mercedes-Benz EQB looks familiar, it's because the automaker already revealed its new electric crossover back in April. However, on Sunday, Mercedes-Benz divulged a few more tidbits about its forthcoming EV SUV, including some US-specific details.

When it goes on sale in 2022, the EQB will be offered in two variants: EQB300 4Matic and EQB350 4Matic. Both are powered by a 66.5-kilowatt-hour battery and two electric motors. And as their names suggest, both have all-wheel drive. When hooked up to a DC fast charger, the EQBs can go from a 10% to 80% state of charge in 31 minutes, and Mercedes-Benz estimates a driving range of about 260 miles, though that's using the notoriously optimistic European WLTP test cycle.

Why the two models, then? Each one has a different power output. Mercedes-Benz says the EQB300 produces 225 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque while the EQB350 offers 288 hp and 384 lb-ft. The company doesn't have any 0-to-60-mph acceleration time estimates just yet, but suffice it to say, the EQB350 will be a lot quicker.

Regardless of output, the new EQB looks awesome, with standard 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting and an EQ-specific front fascia that visually distinguishes this SUV from the gas-powered GLB-Class. Inside, the EQB has a pair of 10.3-inch digital displays -- one for the instrument cluster and one for the infotainment screen -- running Mercedes' MBUX software. Like the other GLB-Class models, a whole mess of driver-assistance features are available, and the EQB can be had with either five- or seven-passenger seating configurations.

The one thing that's still TBD? Pricing. The 2021 GLB250 4Matic starts just above $40,000, but the electric EQB will surely be more expensive. Expected to compete with vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID 4 and upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron, expect a price tag closer to $50,000.