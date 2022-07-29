2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Pricing Undercuts Porsche 911 Competition

Mercedes has finally released pricing for the 2022 SL roadster, and while it's quite a bit pricier than the old SL and the existing AMG GT, the new SL is cheaper than equivalent versions of the Porsche 911, its main competitor. AMG-only for the first time ever and coming with a number of new features and technologies, the 2022 SL will be offered in SL55 and SL63 forms, both of which use the same powertrain setup.

The SL55 will start at $138,450 including destination when it goes on sale later this summer, while the SL63 costs $179,150. The old SL63 was $155,445 to start (and the V8-powered SL550 was $114,545) while the soon-to-be-discontinued AMG GT roadster started at $131,750 for the base model and $166,150 for the sportier GT C trim. But the SL55 slots in below the $144,550 911 Carrera 4S cabriolet (not to mention the even pricier $164,150 911 Carrera 4 GTS droptop), and the SL63 is almost $20K cheaper than the $198,150 911 Turbo cabriolet.

Both versions of the SL use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, and rear-wheel steering is standard. The SL55 makes 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, and it will hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 183 mph. The SL63, meanwhile, puts out 577 hp and 590 lb-ft and can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and max out at 196 mph. Every new SL comes with four seats, a first for the US market, and the roadster is back to using a cloth soft top instead of the folding hardtop roof of the past few generations.

The new SL is offered in two trims: Touring and Performance. Standard features on the Touring model include an 11.9-inch central touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, massaging seats, active LED headlights, a surround-view camera, a Burmester surround sound system and 20-inch wheels. The SL63 also comes with AMG's Active Ride Control suspension system, a Race drive mode, an electronic limited-slip differential, the AMG Track Pace app and yellow brake calipers. All of those features are available on the SL55's Performance trim, which also adds a front-axle lift and the blacked-out Night Package. (The SL63's Performance trim just gets you the front lift and Night pack.)

Styling options include a dozen paint colors, two different roof colors, a range of 20- and 21-inch wheel designs, four different interior trims, a handful of leather options including a fab almost green called Sage Grey, and multiple exterior trim packages that add additional chrome, gloss black or carbon-fiber accents. The SL is also available with other options like augmented-reality navigation, a fancier Burmester system, a head-up display and the Driver Assistance Package with 13 features including adaptive cruise control, steering assist and active lane-keeping assist.