2022 Mercedes-AMG SL debuts next week

Mercedes-AMG is nearly ready to show us how it reimagined an icon: the SL. The company on Thursday announced the 2022 SL will make its debut online on Oct. 28 -- less than one week from today. It's a big reveal with a lot of major changes in store for the nameplate, namely a promised return to the car's roots.

Aside from capturing some of the past generations' charm, the 2022 SL was totally an AMG project, so you won't find a "Mercedes-Benz" name anywhere on the car. Thus, the car should combine more performance with its typical posh elements. In addition, this will be only the second time in the car's history the SL will boast a 2-plus-2 layout with back seats. They likely won't fit an adult human, but they'll be there.

All-wheel drive, electrified powertrains and a return to a soft-top roof are all on deck for this new car. Basically, it should have SL fans excited with AMG's hands all over it. Not only will the car mark a next-generation for the nameplate, but it will serve double duty as a replacement for the now-departed SLC-Class roadster and AMG GT roadster. There's a lot riding on this car, and we can't wait to see the car in full. If you're eager, you can also read about our first-ride impressions while you wait.