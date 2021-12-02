Enlarge Image Mazda

The compact Mazda3 will be a touch more expensive for the 2022 model year thanks to a price bump of about $100 to $500 depending on spec and $20 more in destination and handling fees. On the bright side, the new model year will debut a new dark and stylish Carbon Edition for the 2.5 S spec.

The base Mazda3 sedan with the 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G engine now starts at $21,815, a $170 increase over last year including the new $1,015 destination charge. That nets you 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet worth of performance, as well as the automaker's standard i-Activsense driver aid suite with adaptive cruise, lane-keeping assist and automatic high beam control. Though, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity are still excluded at this level.

Stepping up to the Mazda3 2.5 S rolls in the smartphone mirroring technologies as well as an upgrade to the 2.5-liter engine making 186 ponies and 186 pound-feet of torque. Here, there's only a $120 bump over last year's spec, starting at $22,765 for the sedan or $23,765 for the hatchback. Fun fact: The 2.5 S Premium Package hatchback is still the only configuration available with a six-speed manual gearbox starting at $29,365, $370 more than last year.

The 2.5 S configuration is also where you'll find the new Carbon Edition model for $27,415 as a sedan or $28,415 with the hatch. Like the CX-5 Carbon Edition that came before, the stylish trim includes Polymetal Gray paint with glossy black trim, black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, red leather interior and Preferred Package upgrades that include 12-speaker Bose premium audio.

Boasting 250-horsepower, 320 pound-feet and standard all-wheel drive, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo sedan and hatchback see the largest hikes. They now start at $31,565 and $32,565, respectively, $520 more than last year's sticker prices. Turbo Premium Plus models see a similar increase, topping the price range at $34,145 for the sedan and $35,445 for the five-door.

The price increases to the naturally aspirated models are fairly small in the grand scheme of things. The $520 bump to the Turbo models -- already pricey options relative to their primary competitors -- is a touch tougher to swallow. The 2022 Mazda3 sedan and hatchback begin arriving in dealerships this winter.