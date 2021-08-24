2022 Mazda MX-30 EV priced from $34,645

Mazda

Mazda announced pricing for the 2022 MX-30 EV on Tuesday, ahead of the crossover going on sale this fall. Initially limited to California residents only, Mazda's first EV will start at $34,645 including a $1,175 destination charge.

The base MX-30 comes standard with active safety technologies like blind-spot monitoring, full-speed adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and more. Inside, the MX-30 has heated front seats, a power sunroof and an 8.8-inch central infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included. Outside, the base MX-30 rides on 18-inch wheels and is only available in three shades of gray and black.

Stepping up to the MX-30 Premium Plus requires $37,655 including destination. This higher trim level adds niceties like front cross-traffic alert, a 12-speaker Bose audio setup, a heated steering wheel and a 360-degree camera system. You still get 18-inch wheels, but Premium Plus MX-30s are available with three different two-tone color schemes, pairing a dark gray roof and silver D-pillar with either Polymetal Gray, Ceramic Metallic or Soul Red paint.

Every MX-30 uses a 35.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack and single electric motor on the front axle, good for 143 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Mazda estimates a total driving range of just 100 miles, making the MX-30 one of the lowest-range EVs available in the US, though a plug-in hybrid version with a rotary range extender will soon be available. When plugged into a 50-kW Level 3 DC fast-charger, Mazda says the MX-30's battery can be charged to 80% capacity in 36 minutes.

Given its limited range and low power, the MX-30's closest competitor is the Mini Cooper SE -- we recently welcomed the Mini Cooper SE to our long-term test fleet. Whether or not the MX-30's city car status will be enough for EV shoppers remains to be seen, but regardless, we look forward to getting our first drive in this cool little Mazda in the coming months.