The Mazda CX-30 is simplifying its 2022 model year lineup, dropping front-wheel drive from the options list and making the automaker's i-Activ all-wheel drive standard equipment for all trims. The result is a slightly higher starting price, but also improved value when compared to last year's AWD-equipped options -- at least, for the naturally aspirated models. 2022 also marks the arrival of a new mid-range Carbon Edition trim level matching what we've seen previously throughout Mazda's lineup,
Including the $1,225 destination charge, the 2022 Mazda CX-30 2.5 S starts at $23,425, which is $1,250 less than last year, if you checked the box for AWD and only $150 more if you didn't. It's still rocking Mazda's 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-banger making 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque, only now i-Activ AWD with G-Vectoring Control Plus and Off-Road Traction Assist is standard at the business end of its 6-speed automatic transmission. The rest of the standard feature set -- including i-Activsense driver aid with radar cruise control and lane keep assist, Mazda Connected Services and the 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay -- is unchanged for 2022.
2022 Mazda CX-30 pricing
|Trim
|Price with destination
|Difference vs. 2021 w/AWD
|2.5 S
|$23,425
|- $1,250
|2.5 S Select
|$25,825
|- $850
|2.5 S Preferred
|$28,875
|- $200
|2.5 S Carbon Edition
|$29,515
|N/A
|2.5 S Premium
|$31,725
|- $195
|2.5 Turbo
|$31,425
|+ $150
|2.5 Turbo Premium
|$34,025
|+ $350
|2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
|$35,625
|+ $350
Stepping up to the 2.5 S Select spec adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and leatherette-trimmed seats paired with leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter for $25,825 or $850 less than last year. The Preferred model further upgrades with heated front seats, a power moonroof, a glossy black grille and reverse-tilting door mirrors for $28,875 which is $200 less than before. At the top of the naturally aspirated lineup is the 2.5 S Premium, adding real leather upholstery, a head-up display, traffic sign recognition, navigation and satellite radio, paddle shifters and a power liftgate for $31,725, all for $195 less than the 2021 model.
Like the Mazda3 sedan and hatchback, the 2022 CX-30 also debuts a new 2.5 S Carbon Edition spec. Based on the Preferred model, the Carbon Edition boasts Polymetal Gray exterior paint, unique red leather seats and interior trim, and glossy black 18-inch alloy wheels and exterior trim starting at $29,515.
Models equipped with the 250-horsepower Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter turbocharged engine are, on the other hand, a touch more expensive this year with the CX-30 2.5 Turbo receiving a a $150 bump to $31,425 and the Turbo Premium and Premium Plus models stepping up by $350 to $34,025 and $35,625, respectively.
The price-adjusted lineup of 2022 CX-30 models should begin to arrive at dealerships in early February.
