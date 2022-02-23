2022 Lucid Air Recalled Over Suspension Problem That Could Trigger Brake Failure

Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The 2022 Lucid Air is already under recall. The freshly minted slipstream electric sedan from the freshly minted luxury automaker may have a suspension problem that could lead to an accident.

According to a new National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announcement, Lucid Motors is recalling 203 examples of its $169,000 EV because a front strut damper may fail. This condition could trigger a sudden drop in vehicle ride height and/or result in damage to a front brake line, either of which could result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Documents related to the federal recall filing point to the potentially faulty part coming from Bilstein. Lucid was notified by the German supplier that some of its front dampers may have been assembled inaccurately and the company initiated the recall. A lower seat spring may have been installed incorrectly, a condition that can lead to snap ring failure. The spring seat can then contact the Air's braided brake lines, potentially damaging them and impeding the vehicle's braking performance by up to 50%. Bilstein's own fatigue testing of these badly manufactured parts revealed that the dampers can fail prematurely, at between 4% and 44% of the part's expected lifecycle.

Of the 203 vehicles affected, 188 were built at its Arizona factory and delivered to customers between Oct. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022. The automaker says that models produced after this time do not have this problem and the company says it is not aware of any parts failing on customer vehicles.

In a statement supplied to Roadshow, a Lucid spokesperson said: "For Lucid, the safety of our customers and their families is the highest priority, and we are working to resolve this issue as quickly as is possible." The remarks also note, "Lucid estimates that the issue will be present on approximately 1% of the 203 potentially affected vehicles."

Owners will be notified by mail of the recall and be instructed to return their vehicle to a Lucid Studio or satellite service center for a free inspection and repair if necessary."

This is Lucid Motors' first recall. The stock market responded by sending shares down by nearly 5% on Tuesday.