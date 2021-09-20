Lotus dishes more detail on the 2022 Emira V6 First Edition, including pricing

Enlarge Image Lotus

We got most of the Lotus Emira's particulars when it made its debut in July, but now, in an announcement made on Monday, the British sports automaker is giving the full specs and pricing of its V6 First Edition, and things are looking better than we thought.

As you might expect, the First Edition of the Emira is a pretty well-equipped sports car. It will be offered initially only with the 400-horsepower supercharged Toyota-based V6 that we know and love from the Evora GT. It can be had with a standard manual six-speed transmission with exposed linkage or a six-speed paddle-shifted automatic, though the latter will set you back an additional £1,000.

The First Edition package adds four other options packages, including a Driver's Pack that gives either touring suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1s or a stiffer sports suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Two-piece brake rotors are also standard for the First Edition.

The Design Pack adds an Alcantara headliner, sports pedals, privacy glass and painted brake calipers, while the Convenience Pack brings rain-sensing wipers, parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, a rear cargo net and a rear-view camera. Finally, the standard Lower Black Pack makes the front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser all gloss black.

The Emira First Edition will be available in six colors at launch, with more colors planned for the future. The launch colors include Seneca blue, magma red, Hethel yellow, dark verdant, shadow grey and nimbus grey. Frankly, they all look great. The Emira's 20-inch wheels are standard and available in black, silver or two-tone finish.

The 2022 Lotus Emira V6 First Edition will retail for £75,995 (the equivalent of around $104,405), and while Lotus hasn't released US pricing -- that comes in a few weeks -- we suspect it won't be far from that $104K mark.

Lotus expects the first Emiras to reach customers in spring 2022, with the Mercedes-AMG-powered four-cylinder First Edition to hit sometime in fall 2022.