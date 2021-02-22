2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance reveal: Watch the V8-powered sedan debut

The mystery is over. Lexus announced the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance as the surprise reveal, following a couple of vague teasers talking about a "new era" for the F Sport sub-brand. Indeed, F Sport Performance kicks off a new tier for performance-oriented Lexus vehicles. "F Sport" will be the mild ones, while F Sport Performance cars kick things up a notch. The "F" badge remains a full-blown performance signifier.

You can watch the reveal above as we welcome a V8-powered Lexus IS back into the world. Even though the powertrain isn't new, an old V8 is better than no V8.