2022 Lexus GX 460 gets a big tech upgrade

Enlarge Image Lexus

The Lexus GX 460 is an oddly charming SUV, one as luxurious as it is capable with some of the best off-road chops in the business. Lexus announced a number of changes for the 2022 GX 460 on Thursday, and while they don't radically shake up the SUV's overall formula, they do offer meaningful improvements that'll make the GX easier to live with day to day.

Most importantly, the 2022 GX gets a big cabin tech upgrade. The old GX used an incredibly outdated infotainment system that was clunky and slow, and didn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility. Now, a redesigned dashboard houses a 10.3-inch touchscreen, running Lexus' latest multimedia tech complete with smartphone mirroring capabilities. Speaking of phones, the 2022 GX has six USB ports throughout the cabin to keep those devices charged.

Navigation, parking assist and power-folding heated mirrors are all standard equipment on the 2022 GX, joining the already robust list of driver-assistance technologies. Like all 2022 model year Lexus vehicles, the GX 460 comes with the Lexus Safety System Plus suite, which includes pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, automatic high-beams and high-speed (read: not full-speed) adaptive cruise control.

Enlarge Image Lexus

A new Black Line trim package rounds out the 2022 model year changes, and it's similar to what Lexus offers on its other vehicles. Here, the Black Line pack adds unique wheels, black chrome trim and new bumper valances. Buyers can pair this package with a few different exterior colors, including the new Nori Green Pearl pictured above.

All the other GX details are the same as they ever were. Power comes from a 4.6-liter V8 with 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque, and a number of different off-road technologies can help you take the GX pretty far off the beaten path.

The 2022 GX is on sale now, priced from $56,500 including $1,075 for destination. The Black Line special edition isn't yet listed on Lexus' consumer site, but we expect it to be available in the coming months.