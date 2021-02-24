2022 Land Rover Defender gets a supercharged V8 and new special editions

Land Rover

The Land Rover Defender only launched last year, but it's already seeing sizable upgrades. In addition to a number of other 2021 model year changes, Land Rover confirmed Wednesday that both the Defender 90 and Defender 110 will be available with JLR's absolutely awesome 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine.

Don't get us wrong, the Defender's turbocharged mild-hybrid inline-six is a honey of an engine, but we Americans can't resist a good V8. Land Rover's tried-and-true eight-pot is a good one indeed, and under the hood of the Defender, it's good for 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque.

V8-powered Defenders will get an additional drive mode in their Terrain Response system that's focused on tarmac and loose surfaces like gravel. Think of it as a kind of rallycross mode that will allow the Defender to better avail itself of all its newfound power. It sounds like a ton of fun. Land Rover also added some beefier sway bars to the V8 Defender to better cope with the added forces, as well as a yaw controller for the electronic rear differential.

Land Rover

In addition to the new engine, there are a whole host of new trim levels being added, including XS which is a replacement for the First Edition and a new halo trim level known as the Carpathian Edition, which we can only assume is a tribute to the great Viggo the Carpathian from Ghostbusters 2 -- or maybe not. It's meant to be the most luxurious trim level for the Defender and gets its own exclusive Carpathian Grey paint, black accents and a matte paint protection film.

The 2022 Defender also gets some infotainment upgrades in the form of an optional upsized screen for its Pivi Pro system. The new screen measures 11.4 inches, where the standard screen is a still-robust 10.0 inches. A new wireless charging tray is onboard as well and includes a signal booster.

There's no word on pricing yet for the new Defenders, but Land Rover expects them to be in US dealers sometime this summer.

