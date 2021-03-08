More powerful 2022 Kia Stinger update teased

Kia

I think it's safe to say that the entire Roadshow staff are fans of Kia's Stinger. The sport sedan's performance and practicality has impressed us on many occasions. It even joined our long-term fleet for a time. So when Kia teases an updated 2022 Stinger with the promise of "more power, more technology and a refined design," you can bet our interest is piqued.

The single photo, above, accompanying the teaser release doesn't reveal much. There's a tweaked headlamp design with a segmented daytime running light signature, but the rest of what is visible appears similar to the current 2021 model. I expect we'll see tweaks to the grille, bumper and the tail end, but don't expect a radical redesign from this midcycle refresh.

The tease confirms that the new Stinger will be more powerful, but doesn't specify how powerful. The rumor mill reckons that a new 300-horsepower, 2.5-liter turbocharged engine will replace the current 2.0T base unit, while the top-spec 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 may also see a small performance boost. The same report tells us to expect more standard equipment and safety features for the 2022 Stinger's various trim levels.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long to put the rumors to rest. The refreshed 2022 Kia Stinger is set to debut next week, on March 16, so stay tuned for more details.