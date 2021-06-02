2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion edition sharpens hatchback's looks

Kia

The 2022 Kia Stinger launches with updated looks and some reorganized powertrains, but on Tuesday, the Korean brand shared a new special edition for the half sedan, half hatchback: the Stinger Scorpion. It's not a supercool name, but if you're into the car's looks, you'll need to act quickly.

Kia said it plans to build only 250 Stinger Scorpion editions, each based on the range-topping GT2 trim. Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are both on the menu, too. On top of all the kit the GT2 trim packs (and it really is a ton for the money) the Scorpion edition adds blacked-out fender trim, dark-trimmed exhaust pipes, a body color rear spoiler and unique 19-inch wheels. Inside, the limited-run Stinger also tosses in carbon-fiber accents and buyers have the choice of either red or black Nappa leather. Since this is a GT trim, you'll find the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 under the hood with 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque

It's not a whole lot to shake up the Stinger, but it's enough for someone who wants to add some darker elements to the car right from the factory. Opting for a Stinger Scorpion adds $1,295 to the price of the GT2 trim for a grand total of $53,630 for a RWD model or $55,830 for an AWD version. These will inevitably sell out very quickly, so if you want one, ring up your Kia dealer, like, now.