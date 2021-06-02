Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion edition sharpens hatchback's looks

Limited to 250 cars, this will be one rare breed.

2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion edition

If you need some blacked-out elements, the Scorpion is for you.

 Kia

The 2022 Kia Stinger launches with updated looks and some reorganized powertrains, but on Tuesday, the Korean brand shared a new special edition for the half sedan, half hatchback: the Stinger Scorpion. It's not a supercool name, but if you're into the car's looks, you'll need to act quickly.

Kia said it plans to build only 250 Stinger Scorpion editions, each based on the range-topping GT2 trim. Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive are both on the menu, too. On top of all the kit the GT2 trim packs (and it really is a ton for the money) the Scorpion edition adds blacked-out fender trim, dark-trimmed exhaust pipes, a body color rear spoiler and unique 19-inch wheels. Inside, the limited-run Stinger also tosses in carbon-fiber accents and buyers have the choice of either red or black Nappa leather. Since this is a GT trim, you'll find the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 under the hood with 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque

It's not a whole lot to shake up the Stinger, but it's enough for someone who wants to add some darker elements to the car right from the factory. Opting for a Stinger Scorpion adds $1,295 to the price of the GT2 trim for a grand total of $53,630 for a RWD model or $55,830 for an AWD version. These will inevitably sell out very quickly, so if you want one, ring up your Kia dealer, like, now.

