2022 Kia Stinger gains new tech and a more powerful base engine, report says

Kia

The Stinger is, arguably, the greatest Kia ever built, offering loads of style, a beautiful interior and dynamite driving dynamics. Further improving the breed, this car is getting a power boost for 2022.

As reported by The Korean Car Blog, it sounds like the entry-level model -- the Stinger GT-Line -- is on the receiving end of a larger and more muscular engine. A new 2.5-liter turbo should replace the 2.0-liter turbo-four currently serving base duty. That bigger dynamo is expected to crank out an impressive 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. Those figures represent an increase of 45 hp and 51 lb-ft of twist compared to the outgoing engine, which should no longer be offered in the car, at least in the US.

Aside from the Stinger's mildly tweaked exterior styling, GT-Line models are also expected to come standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen display complete with integrated navigation. LED headlamps, adaptive cruise control and plenty of other safety and convenience features are likely to be included at no extra charge as well. These additions should take the sting (so to speak) out the car's increased cost. Its sticker price is expected to increase by $3,000 to $37,235, including $1,045 in destination fees.

For drivers who want even more performance, Stinger GT1 and GT2 models will once again feature a powerful and refined 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6. For 2022, this engine's horsepower has reportedly increased by 3 to 368. It's expected to exhale through a swanky new active exhaust system, which should provide a more aggressive sound and better looks, too, thanks to enlarged quad tips.

When pressed for details about the 2022 Stinger, a company spokesman provided this nugget of info to Roadshow: "I can't offer comment other than to say the Stinger is and will remain an important part of Kia's lineup." While regrettably vague, that's still great to hear, since we universally love this car.

The enhanced Kia Stinger was revealed last year and it's already on sale in other countries around the world. The refreshed 2022 model is finally making its way to the US, possibly within the next few weeks, so stay tuned for updates on the new Kia Stinger.