2022 Kia Soul gains new badging, drops manual transmission

Kia

Bad news if you're looking for a new car with a manual transmission: The 2022 Kia Soul will not be an option. The brand revealed minor changes and updates to the boxy little thing on Tuesday and said the entry-level LX trim will no longer offer a stick. The good news is, the car gains Kia's far more attractive badging. Hate to ping-pong, but more bad news: The Soul costs more across the board now, too.

Breaking things down, the 2022 Soul starts at $20,365 after a whopping $1,175 destination charge. That's only $100 more than last year's LX trim with the automatic, but the car actually grows $1,600 more expensive since the manual isn't on the table any longer. Last year, you could nab a Soul for just $18,765 if you chose the stick. The LX trim does receive a couple equipment updates, though, to make things a tad nicer in the base model. The infotainment screen grows one inch to eight inches and buyers can plop in an LX Technology Package to add a bunch of active safety goods and some 16-inch alloy wheels to spruce the Soul up.

Kia

Moving into the Soul S trim reveals the costlier price bump for buyers of $800. The trim now starts at $22,665. But, the car gains a lot more equipment to make up for it. A 10.25-inch infotainment display with navigation is now standard, as is a wireless phone charger, push button start, dual-zone climate control and two USB ports. This new equipment also becomes standard on the Soul X-Line and GT-Line trims, which each start at $23,765. They also get $800 price increases over the 2021 model.

The more premium EX trim walks away with a more minor $140 price bump and now costs $24,665, and the range-topping Soul Turbo flirts closer to $30,000 at $28,965 after its identical $140 increase.

Still, the Soul remains a fine little car, and mighty affordable in the era of $38,000 average transaction prices. The 2022 models should be hitting dealers in a few months.