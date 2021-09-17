2022 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid rolls in with $46,165 starting price

Enlarge Image Kia

Just a couple weeks ago, Kia provided prices for the 2022 Sorento. Noticeable by its absence from the pricing sheet was the 2022 Sorento plug-in hybrid, but on Friday, the Korean brand said the new plug-in hybrid option will cost $46,165 to start, including the mandatory $1,175 destination charge.

The PHEV model provides another option for those looking for a more efficient SUV, and outside of luxury vehicles, PHEVs aren't exactly common. That leaves the Sorento kind of in its own lane, as it's larger than a RAV4 Prime and comes with three rows of seats. But for those that end up shopping the SUV, the starting price will slot them into an SX trim, which is incredibly well equipped for the price, to be fair. A top-of-the-line SX-P trim costs $49,065 and tosses in every bell and whistle Kia offers for the SUV.

No matter which trim, a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine works with a 66.9 kilowatt-hour motor to provide a combined output of 261 horsepower. The electric motor and battery let the SUV go 32 miles on electricity alone and return an EPA-estimated 79 miles per gallon equivalent. More impressively, drivers should be able to go 460 miles on a tank of gas and a full battery charge before needing to top either off.

The new Sorento PHEV is heading to dealers as you read this, and it's worth looking into the federal EV tax credit for this SUV. If you're eligible, you may receive up to $6,587 when buying a Sorento plug-in.