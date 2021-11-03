Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Kia Rio is still one of the least expensive new cars on sale today

Kia's plucky little subcompact starts at just over $17,000.

2022 Kia RioEnlarge Image

The Rio is available as a sedan or hatchback.

 Kia

The average price of a new car is roughly $45,000 which, frankly, is insane. Thankfully, there are still plenty of solid, affordable cars out there for shoppers on a budget, and one of our favorites is the subcompact Kia Rio.

Kia confirmed pricing for its 2022 Rio lineup this week, and it continues to be one of the least-expensive new cars available today. The base price of a 2022 Rio LX is just $17,145, while the slightly more upscale Rio S comes in at $17,785. (Both prices include a $995 destination charge.) Kia offers the Rio as both a four-door sedan and five-door hatchback, and there's no price difference depending on body style.

The only big option is a technology package, only available on the Rio S. For an additional $1,800, this tech pack adds forward-collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, lane-departure warning, LED headlights, tire pressure monitoring, automatic climate control, pushbutton start, alloy wheels, rear disc brakes (instead of drums!) and more. This is definitely a worthwhile addition if you can swing it.

The Rio heads into 2022 with only a few small changes, the most notable of which is the fitment of Kia's new corporate logo. Both LX and S models are powered by a 1.6-liter I4 engine, making 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet of torque. But what the Rio lacks in power it makes up for with great fuel efficiency; both the sedan and hatchback are estimated to return 33 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 36 mpg combined.

Despite its ultra-low price, there are still several cars that slide in under the Rio's starting MSRP. The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 sedan comes in at $16,290 including destination, and the Nissan Versa undercuts that by a few hundred bucks, at $15,955. The cheapest new car in the US is Mitsubishi's five-door offering, the 2021 Mirage hatchback, priced from $15,290. The Rio's a much nicer car than all of these, though, and it's available to check out at Kia dealers now.

2022 Kia Rio is a solid, affordable subcompact

