2022 Kia Niro EV, plug-in and hybrid return to keep the frugal times rolling

The Niro's features don't change too much -- and neither do the prices.

2022 Kia Niro EV

Kia's fancy new badge is the biggest addition to the Niro this year.

 Kia

The Kia Niro is likely on borrowed time as the brand prepares a new slew of next-generation electrified vehicles, but the hatchback-ish crossover returns for 2022. The brand revealed prices and updates for the three-strong lineup of choices for buyers, which still includes the Niro Hybrid, Niro plug-in hybrid and Niro EV.

Starting with the least amount of electrification first, the 2022 Niro Hybrid starts at $25,865 after a $1,175 destination charge. That's not a penny more than last year, believe it or not. However, Kia played around with the car's trims, which gives us a new LXS SE trim. It slots in between the LXS and Touring SE trims at $28,765 to split the LXS' $27,265 and Touring SE's $31,065 price tags. In the process, the top-of-the-line EX Premium trim becomes $960 cheaper this year, starting at $33,165.

As for the Niro PHEV, not a thing changes aside from Kia slapping its new badge on every 2022 model. Prices hold steady at $30,765 to start, and for some reason, the most plush EX Premium trim is now $60 cheaper at $37,665. If buyers qualify, they can claim $4,543 from the federal EV tax credit for the Niro PHEV.

Finally, Kia's totally electric version of the Niro, the Niro EV, does get a small price increase. It starts at $41,165, which is $900 more than last year. That'll get you the EX trim, but the EX Premium trim also remains as a $45,825 option. Its price doesn't change compared to last year. The EV will still do an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range and produces 201 horsepower, thanks to a 64 kilowatt-hour battery. Buyers will find a couple extras with the 2022 model, though. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is now standard, as is a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

For those who go with the Niro EV, the car is eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, should you qualify for the amount when filing your taxes.

