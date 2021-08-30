2022 Kia Niro EV, plug-in and hybrid return to keep the frugal times rolling

Kia

The Kia Niro is likely on borrowed time as the brand prepares a new slew of next-generation electrified vehicles, but the hatchback-ish crossover returns for 2022. The brand revealed prices and updates for the three-strong lineup of choices for buyers, which still includes the Niro Hybrid, Niro plug-in hybrid and Niro EV.

Starting with the least amount of electrification first, the 2022 Niro Hybrid starts at $25,865 after a $1,175 destination charge. That's not a penny more than last year, believe it or not. However, Kia played around with the car's trims, which gives us a new LXS SE trim. It slots in between the LXS and Touring SE trims at $28,765 to split the LXS' $27,265 and Touring SE's $31,065 price tags. In the process, the top-of-the-line EX Premium trim becomes $960 cheaper this year, starting at $33,165.

As for the Niro PHEV, not a thing changes aside from Kia slapping its new badge on every 2022 model. Prices hold steady at $30,765 to start, and for some reason, the most plush EX Premium trim is now $60 cheaper at $37,665. If buyers qualify, they can claim $4,543 from the federal EV tax credit for the Niro PHEV.

Finally, Kia's totally electric version of the Niro, the Niro EV, does get a small price increase. It starts at $41,165, which is $900 more than last year. That'll get you the EX trim, but the EX Premium trim also remains as a $45,825 option. Its price doesn't change compared to last year. The EV will still do an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range and produces 201 horsepower, thanks to a 64 kilowatt-hour battery. Buyers will find a couple extras with the 2022 model, though. A 10.25-inch touchscreen is now standard, as is a premium Harman Kardon sound system.

For those who go with the Niro EV, the car is eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, should you qualify for the amount when filing your taxes.