2022 Kia K5 sedans with AWD receive a welcome price cut

The Kia K5 sedan enters its second model year after ditching the long-running Optima name, and with it comes more equipment and a couple of price cuts. The latter should certainly please shoppers kicking the tires on an all-wheel drive version of the K5. The brand on Wednesday revealed the K5's updates for 2022, and there are two distinct price reductions for K5's sporting AWD.

The biggest cut comes for the K5 GT Line AWD. The 2021 model currently costs $30,185 after a $995 destination charge. For 2022, the car is $1,500 cheaper at $28,685. The other AWD-equipped K5, the LXS trim, costs $200 less than last year at $27,485. Those are the nuggets of good news on the pricing side of things. On the other hand, the sedan's base LX trim rings in $100 more expensive; ditto for the LXS trim rocking front-wheel drive.

Another minor price bump: the GT Line FWD rises to $27,085, up $600 from last year. The more premium-feeling EX trim is up by $500 to $29,585 and the sportiest of them all -- the K5 GT -- also costs $500 more, with a new price of $32,085.

As for the new equipment, GT Line AWD buyers can add a Premium package to toss in a panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, LED projection headlights and tech such as the brand's Highway Driving Assistant. Without ticking another option box, Kia also tosses in a surround view monitor, additional wireless phone chargers and standard navigation on the GT Line, EX and GT trims.

The most notable components that make up the K5 don't change one bit for 2022, however. All cars run a 1.6-liter turbo-four engine mated to an eight-speed automatic, good for 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The K5 GT remains special with its 290-hp 2.5-liter turbo-four.

Look for the updated cars at dealers soon, and when you find one, you'll know it's a 2022 model because the K5 now wears the brand's updated logo script inside and out. So long, oval badge.