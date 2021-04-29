2022 Kia Carnival minivan already hit with a recall for leaking fuel

Enlarge Image Kia

If you've already parked a 2022 Kia Carnival in your driveway, there's a good chance it's part of a fresh recall the brand filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week. According to the documents, 2,744 of the minivans may feature a damaged fuel rail tube.

With a damaged fuel rail tube, there's a chance gasoline may leak, and when it's near a source of ignition (the engine) the risk of a fire increases. Of the 2,744, Kia estimates just 1% of them actually have the defective fuel rail tube, but nevertheless, it wants to check the entire population of minivans for the problem.

If you own a Carnival, you'll need to take it to a dealer where a technician will inspect the component, and replace multiport injection fuel rail at no cost. Mailed notices to affected owners will start heading out this April 30.