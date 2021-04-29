GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2022 Kia Carnival minivan already hit with a recall for leaking fuel

A gas leak increases the risk of a fire, and you don't want that in a brand new minivan.

Fuel leaks are no good.

If you've already parked a 2022 Kia Carnival in your driveway, there's a good chance it's part of a fresh recall the brand filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week. According to the documents, 2,744 of the minivans may feature a damaged fuel rail tube.

With a damaged fuel rail tube, there's a chance gasoline may leak, and when it's near a source of ignition (the engine) the risk of a fire increases. Of the 2,744, Kia estimates just 1% of them actually have the defective fuel rail tube, but nevertheless, it wants to check the entire population of minivans for the problem.

If you own a Carnival, you'll need to take it to a dealer where a technician will inspect the component, and replace multiport injection fuel rail at no cost. Mailed notices to affected owners will start heading out this April 30.

