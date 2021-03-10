2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: Don't call them Jeeps

Enlarge Image Stellantis

The 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are backed by decades of heritage, provide excellent off-road capability and even feature iconic seven-slot grilles. These upscale SUVs are Jeeps through and through, though folks at parent company Stellantis don't want you to refer to them by the J word.

Stellantis spokesman Trevor Dorchies explained to Roadshow, "Wagoneer is a premium extension of the Jeep brand," one that's designed to push it into a more upscale automotive space occupied by rivals like the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon Denali and Lincoln Navigator. These reborn SUVs offer far more technology and luxury than mainstream Jeeps, as well as dramatically enhanced customer service. "It's just a repositioning for a different customer," Dorchies said.

So, don't refer to either of these new three-row SUVs as a Jeep, but don't call Wagoneer a sub-brand, either. "We actually reference it as a 'portfolio of vehicles,' so we don't actually say the 'S-B' word," Dorchies said. It's Wagoneer all the way with these new, high-end SUVs.

Traditional Jeep branding is also missing from the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. You won't find this famous four-letter wordmark on the hood or hatch; even their steering wheels are emblazoned with "Wagoneer" instead of Jeep, like you see on the brand's other models.

Even though you can learn more about these Wagoneers on Jeep.com, even though they offer Jeep 4x4 systems and even though they're sprinkled with subtle Jeep Easter eggs, the Wagoneers are being positioned as something different. This strategy is similar to the connection between Range Rover and Land Rover. There are several distinct Ranger Rover models that aren't necessarily referred to as Land Rovers, even though it is the brand that builds them.

And if Wagoneer is copying Range Rover's homework, it stands to reason it will eventually offer smaller, somewhat more affordable products, just like the top-shelf Range Rover is much pricier than the smaller Velar and Evoque models. Naturally, when asked about this, Dorchies declined to comment on future plans, but he did say, "The vehicles you guys are looking at here today … are short-wheelbase. We have a long-wheelbase [variant] coming as well. More info on that later."