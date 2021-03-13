GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer revealed, 2021 BMW M3 driven: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back on all the good stuff that happened the week ending March 13.

Hello there and welcome, Roadshow readers. I'm here to guide you through another week in review as we look back on the best cars we drove and the biggest news hits of the week.

There's lots of good stuff below, so we'll get right to it. Here's the best of the best from the week ending March 13. And don't forget to spring forward this weekend!

Top reviews

2021 BMW M3 drives better than it looks

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove a very highly anticipated BMW: the 2021 M3. Look past the weird front face, though, and there's a lot to like.

Click here to read our 2021 BMW M3 first drive review.

2021 Hyundai Elantra is armed with heaps of style and tech

Reviews Editor Jon Wong took the 2021 Hyundai Elantra for a spin and found its striking looks are backed with one heck a package inside, too.

Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Elantra review.

2021 Nissan GT-R loves to play in the snow

Wong also had a very different car in his care aside from the Elantra. He had a go in the 2021 Nissan GT-R, which also served as one hell of a toy in the snow.

Click here to read our 2021 Nissan GT-R review.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: When more is more but not too much

Top news

2022 Jeep Wagoneer: Boxy and bold

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Vintage Electric Shelby: An e-bike inspired by Caroll...
6:34

Come along as we check out the $7,200 e-bike inspired by Carroll Shelby's iconic pony cars.

Now playing: Watch this: Motor oil made easy
8:27

What's up with motor oil? Which is best? Check out everything you ever wanted to know about the stuff that helps our engines run as we cut through the BS, boasts and loads of brands.