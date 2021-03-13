2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer revealed, 2021 BMW M3 driven: Roadshow's week in review

Hello there and welcome, Roadshow readers. I'm here to guide you through another week in review as we look back on the best cars we drove and the biggest news hits of the week.
There's lots of good stuff below, so we'll get right to it. Here's the best of the best from the week ending March 13. And don't forget to spring forward this weekend!
Top reviews
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove a very highly anticipated BMW: the 2021 M3. Look past the weird front face, though, and there's a lot to like.
Reviews Editor Jon Wong took the 2021 Hyundai Elantra for a spin and found its striking looks are backed with one heck a package inside, too.
Wong also had a very different car in his care aside from the Elantra. He had a go in the 2021 Nissan GT-R, which also served as one hell of a toy in the snow.
Top news
- 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer grace us: Jeeps new luxury SUVs landed this week with big price tags.
- Range testing the base Porsche Taycan: We beat the cheapest Taycan's EPA-estimated electric range with ease.
- Hyundai Staria minivan looks rad: It's probably not coming to the US, but it looks seriously cool.
- 2022 Honda Civic photos show up early: We saw the new Civic sedan before we're supposed to as a couple pictures leaked from China.
- Kia teases its new EV: Called the EV6, it'll be the first purpose-built electric car from the brand and it looks wild.
- USPS mail truck contracts hits a snag: Three US lawmakers want to freeze the contract so they can have some questions answered.
Top videos
Come along as we check out the $7,200 e-bike inspired by Carroll Shelby's iconic pony cars.
What's up with motor oil? Which is best? Check out everything you ever wanted to know about the stuff that helps our engines run as we cut through the BS, boasts and loads of brands.