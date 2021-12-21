2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L gets additional multimedia tech

Jeep

The three-row Grand Cherokee L hasn't even been on the road for a full year, but Jeep is already throwing some updates its way. On Tuesday, the automaker confirmed the Grand Cherokee L will add some new multimedia technologies, as well as a couple of appearance packages and new exterior colors.

Obviously, the big news is what you'll see inside: the 10.3-inch passenger display, borrowed from the larger Wagoneer. This screen lets front-seat passengers handle navigation duties and allows them to play their own media. It's available as an option on the Grand Cherokee L Limited, Overland and Summit, and standard on the top-tier Summit Reserve.

In more big screen news, the 2022 Grand Cherokee L adds an optional pair of 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment displays, another technology borrowed from the Wagoneer. In addition to allowing you to stream your own stuff, the screens have Amazon Fire TV built in. This setup is optional on the Limited, Overland and Summit trims.

New Limited Black and Summit High Altitude packages are available for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L, adding 20- or 21-inch gloss black wheels and a different grille design. New colors -- Ember, Hydro Blue and Midnight Sky -- also join the lineup for 2022.

Pricing for the 2022 Grand Cherokee L models isn't available just yet, but since these updates are all add-ons, we don't imagine the MSRPs will change from trim to trim. Honestly, the addition of the passenger and rear-seat displays only cause further overlap between the Grand Cherokee L and Jeep's new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. But given customers' appetites for SUVs these days, that's probably not a bad thing.