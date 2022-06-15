2022 Jeep Compass Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety goes beyond traditional government crash testing, offering a bigger-picture look at how vehicles withstand collisions of many different varieties, in addition to evaluating active safety systems and other safety-related car tech. Those that do well go on to earn one of the IIHS' coveted awards, and a recently redesigned Jeep Compass did just that.

The IIHS announced this week that the 2022 Jeep Compass has earned the nonprofit organization's Top Safety Pick award, the second-highest award it can bestow on a vehicle. In order to achieve this, a vehicle must pass the IIHS' battery of crash tests with flying colors, in addition to scoring well on evaluations of its headlights and safety systems.

In all six IIHS crash tests, the 2022 Compass earned the Institute's highest rating of Good, including the especially tricky small-overlap front crash tests. When it comes to safety tech, the Compass' standard automatic emergency braking system earned a top rating of Superior for vehicle-to-vehicle crash avoidance, and a second-best rating of Advanced in vehicle-to-pedestrian mitigation.

It's the headlight evaluation where the Compass ended up falling short of Top Safety Pick Plus. Of the four headlight variations on offer across various Compass trims, only the tippy-top variants with LED projectors earned the Institute's best score of Good. Midrange models with LED reflectors and automatic high beams earned an Acceptable rating, while the lower two variants without automatic high beams only picked up a Marginal rating, which limited the Compass to Top Safety Pick.

The 2022 Compass was also evaluated on its seat belt reminders and child seat anchors, where it earned two Marginal ratings. It was docked points for taking too long to remind occupants to buckle up once in motion, and for child seats, the Compass was dinged for anchors that were too deep in the seat and difficult to maneuver around.

At the time of writing, the Compass is the only Jeep product to earn a Top Safety Pick recommendation. However, with multiple new vehicles that have either recently gone on sale or will in the near future, that could change as the IIHS continues to evaluate new models. One Jeep model that probably won't end up on this list is the 2022 Wrangler Unlimited, which tipped over during the IIHS' small-overlap front crash test.