Jeep Shuffles Cherokee Trims and Adds Features for 2022

The Jeep Cherokee is on the receiving end of some minor enhancements for 2022. On Friday, the rock-crawling Stellantis division announced this capable little SUV will offer more features and a new value-oriented base trim.

A fresh addition for the latest model year is the new entry-level X grade, which comes standard with Jeep's Active Drive I four-wheel-drive system. Visually setting it apart from the rest of the lineup, this Cherokee variant features a redesigned front fascia as well as new graphics. Inside, the driver and passengers are treated to upgraded vinyl-and-cloth-covered seats that also feature special inserts. The X trim also has a 1-inch suspension lift and comes standard with a 3.2-liter V6, an engine that's good for 271 horsepower and 239 pound-feet of torque, exactly the same as in previous years, so no surprise there.

One step up, the 2022 Latitude Lux model gains more standard equipment. Amenities like a 7-inch, full-color instrument cluster display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a power liftgate are all included at no extra cost. Dual-zone climate control, a universal garage door opener and an ever-useful 115-volt household power outlet are standard on this Cherokee grade, too.

In addition to those enhancements, every variant of this SUV will come with a Uconnect 4C infotainment system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen. This multimedia array also supports SiriusXM satellite radio as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Aside from a 3.2-liter V6, Latitude Lux and the higher-end Limited model offer an optional 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This smooth-running unit delivers a potent 270 hp along with 295 lb-ft of twist. In other news that is completely unsurprising, both carry-over engines in the Cherokee are matched to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 Jeep Cherokee is available with eight different paint colors (all of which except white cost an extra $395), though it's only offered in four trims: X, Latitude Lux, Limited and Trailhawk. About nine grades were offered last year, so this dramatically streamlines the shopping process. As for pricing, this Jeep should kick off around $36,000 including $1,595 in delivery fees. That's an increase of more than $6,000 compared to last year's front-wheel-drive base model. Load up a top-shelf Limited grade and the 2022 Cherokee's price increases to the mid-40s.