2022 Infiniti QX60 reveal happening this month with help from Kate Hudson

Infiniti

Mark your calendars for June 23 for the 2022 Infiniti QX60's reveal. Those who tune in will see a special chaperone, too, in Kate Hudson. The actress will be the supporting star of the show as she helps reveal Infiniti's three-row luxury crossover, the brand said Monday.

Infiniti said it took this reveal's importance to expand outside "the traditional auto show reveal moment to a broader audience." Hudson won't just rip a sheet of the SUV, but instead, the brand created a short film with the actress to showcase the SUV. We don't know the plot or what Hudson will actually do in the film, but it's some mega star power for Infiniti.

As for the SUV, what we see won't be much of a surprise. The company gave us a very good look at the vehicle last September when it unveiled the QX60 Monograph concept. It wasn't much of a concept as it essentially previewed the new QX60 with a few conceptual odds and ends. Then, this pasts February, the brand gave us the SUV in full wrapped in camouflage followed by a shot of the interior a couple weeks ago. Thankfully, it looks like the SUV's in for a big infotainment upgrade at a minimum, judging by the interior teaser photo.

On the powertrain side of things, Infiniti previously confirmed the SUV will sport a 3.5-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission. The V6 isn't new, but the transmission is, and engineers worked hard to find a sweet spot between power delivery and fuel economy, the brand said. We'll have to see when Roadshow gets to drive one.

We're only a few weeks away from the reveal now, and the film with Hudson will premiere at 10:00 a.m. PT across all Infiniti social media channels.