2022 Infiniti QX60 will get the latest version of ProPilot Assist

Infiniti

We're generally fans of Nissan's ProPilot Assist suite of driver assistance systems. That's why we were pretty excited to see sister company Infiniti's announcement on Monday that it would be including the latest version in the yet-to-be-debuted 2022 QX60 SUV.

For those not familiar with ProPilot Assist and its capabilities, the system includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition and other features. Infiniti and Nissan have even gone a step further by upgrading it to work with GPS navigation data to handle curves and even highway exits more accurately.

The QX60 isn't the first Infiniti vehicle to get ProPilot Assist -- that honor went to the 2019 QX50 -- but it is the first in the fleet to get this updated version.

What else do we know about the QX60? Not a whole lot, to be honest. Based on heavily camouflaged photos, we know it's got an awfully sleek silhouette for a midsize SUV and that it'll be powered by a V6 engine mated to a nine-speed gearbox. That's about it. We expect more details closer to the vehicle's launch later in 2021.