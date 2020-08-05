2021 Ford Bronco Ford Bronco price Ford Bronco reveal 2021 Ford F-150 iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2022 Infiniti QX55 teased again ahead of Nov. 11 reveal

The QX55 was originally scheduled to go on sale this summer.

2022 Infiniti QX55 teaser

Get out of the way, pal.

 Infiniti

Following a delay earlier this year, Infiniti will finally debut its new QX55 crossover in November, the company confirmed Wednesday. The 2022 QX55 will greet the world via social media on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 5:55 p.m. PT.

The QX55 was originally expected to go on sale this summer, but Infiniti now says its crossover-coupe will go on sale in North America next spring. The rest of the world will have to wait until slightly later in 2021 before taking delivery.

We don't know much about the new "coupeover," and right now Infiniti only offers flowery statements like, "The QX55 will also feature innovative technologies designed to empower, engage and connect luxury customers to the road ahead." Neat.

Given its name, we expect the QX55 to share some of its mechanicals with the QX50 SUV, though the new crossover will have a far more rakish roofline. Infiniti says the design will have a lot of elements inspired by the still-attractive FX, which later became the QX70 before it was discontinued.

When it goes on sale, the QX55 will compete with other luxury coupeovers like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe. We'll have the full details in just a few months.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Infiniti QX50 puts witchcraft in the engine
5:11