2022 Infiniti QX55 teased again ahead of Nov. 11 reveal

Following a delay earlier this year, Infiniti will finally debut its new QX55 crossover in November, the company confirmed Wednesday. The 2022 QX55 will greet the world via social media on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 5:55 p.m. PT.

The QX55 was originally expected to go on sale this summer, but Infiniti now says its crossover-coupe will go on sale in North America next spring. The rest of the world will have to wait until slightly later in 2021 before taking delivery.

We don't know much about the new "coupeover," and right now Infiniti only offers flowery statements like, "The QX55 will also feature innovative technologies designed to empower, engage and connect luxury customers to the road ahead." Neat.

Given its name, we expect the QX55 to share some of its mechanicals with the QX50 SUV, though the new crossover will have a far more rakish roofline. Infiniti says the design will have a lot of elements inspired by the still-attractive FX, which later became the QX70 before it was discontinued.

When it goes on sale, the QX55 will compete with other luxury coupeovers like the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe. We'll have the full details in just a few months.